As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Raised Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $224.76. About 308,229 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 157,274 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,430 shares to 55,879 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 25,513 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 2,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 675 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 107,646 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management holds 4,441 shares. Kistler holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 5,504 shares. 56,279 are held by Electron Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability. 12 were reported by Destination Wealth Management. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 278,073 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton holds 1.25% or 8,469 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.34% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ironsides Asset Advsrs Lc has 7,098 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

