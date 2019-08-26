As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Value Rose, Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; Community Health Sys New (Put) (CYH) Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $8.89 Million as Share Value Declined

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.35. About 270,986 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (CYH) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 2.96 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, down from 5.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 987,705 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 09/05/2018 – Community Health Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 20 Days; 04/04/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC – ABL FACILITY INCLUDES BORROWING CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT OF $50 MLN; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH TO HIRE LAZARD AS RESTRUCTURING ADVISER: REORG; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Fla; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS IT WAS SEEKING TO TERMINATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT 30, A SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Health Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYH); 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – CHS SEEKING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 29, 2016 BY AND BETWEEN REVENUE CYCLE SERVICE CENTER & QHCCS; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 3.73M shares. Davidson Kempner Mngmt LP stated it has 2.75 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc invested in 16.71 million shares. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 22,855 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.01% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 10,000 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 203,935 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Jpmorgan Chase has 2.35 million shares. Horrell Mgmt accumulated 31,167 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 15,078 shares. Barnett And Incorporated accumulated 200 shares. Saba Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.73% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) or 4.47M shares. Wolverine Asset Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 132,802 shares. Moreover, Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 1.12M were accumulated by Northern Corporation.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $377,250 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $320,000 was made by Ely James S. III on Friday, May 17.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares to 343,509 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (Put) (NYSE:AMG) by 511,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 810,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 27,751 shares to 332,311 shares, valued at $47.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,846 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).