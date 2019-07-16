As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Price Rose, Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Increased by $7.12 Million Its Stake; Paloma Partners Management Company Raised Holding in Allstate (Call) (ALL) as Stock Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $230.62. About 235,485 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Allstate Corp (Call) (ALL) by 62.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Allstate Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 428,289 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT

