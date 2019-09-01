As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered by $1.15 Million Its Stake; Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Holding by $1.82 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.77. About 428,305 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 26,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 60,848 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 87,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 502,348 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 87,770 shares to 197,392 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 3,606 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1,561 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 20,010 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited owns 1,778 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 15,932 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 3.92 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt invested in 245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.07% stake. Aviva Plc accumulated 110,038 shares. Lathrop Invest Management holds 3.31% or 55,205 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 195,253 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0% or 656 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 4,210 shares. Harvey Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 9.83% or 29,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Capital invested in 0.55% or 45,556 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Kbc Group Nv holds 356 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 13,127 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Profund Llc owns 7,596 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 18,957 shares. 48,803 were reported by Scout Invests. Principal Gru accumulated 348,353 shares. Df Dent & Inc reported 0.44% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Bbva Compass Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 6,063 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Citigroup invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). 57 were reported by Ent Fincl Corp. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.58% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $21.67 million for 19.80 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.