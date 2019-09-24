As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Price Rose, Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; As Oneok (OKE) Shares Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Raised Position by $549,644

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 8,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 957,463 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.88 million, up from 949,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 1.39M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 35,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357.19M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $268.33. About 194,391 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Management has 1.77% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Wms Lc holds 0.05% or 907 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 6,607 shares. Tributary Management holds 0.15% or 9,100 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lipe & Dalton holds 8,484 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.44M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Limited accumulated 21,688 shares. 3,753 are owned by River Mercantile Asset Llp. Aristotle Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability reported 9,298 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Scout Invests owns 134,103 shares. Franklin has 0.07% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 546,012 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 25,251 shares.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 19.50 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 257,420 shares to 11.49M shares, valued at $331.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 558,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).