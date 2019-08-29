As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Value Rose, Tdam Usa Has Boosted by $361,197 Its Holding; Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Stock Price Rose While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Position by $2.23 Million

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 62.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 18,128 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 47,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $69.77. About 338,874 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 1,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 36,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.26. About 522,386 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 8,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sprucegrove Mgmt Limited reported 85,900 shares stake. Synovus Fincl owns 517 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 2.60M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 102,035 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). London Communication Of Virginia holds 1.02% or 594,423 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.73% or 472,700 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 3,300 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 444,699 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,953 shares. Chem Retail Bank has invested 0.13% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 44,722 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 31,815 shares to 247,053 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,354 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank Corp reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 11,752 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Bowling Port Ltd Llc reported 70,789 shares. 285,832 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 11,140 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Com Il has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.78% or 124,268 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 19,150 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 137,700 shares. Daiwa Gru has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Globeflex Cap Lp reported 16,548 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.02% or 16,686 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) Q3 EPS Tops Consensus, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh, Modine Manfacturing launched with Buy ratings at Dougherty – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh Beat And Raise Quarter Sees No Respect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.