As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Value Rose, Hoplite Capital Management LP Lowered by $9.58 Million Its Stake; Ellington Management Group Has Boosted Its Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) by $645,873

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 85,495 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67 million, down from 127,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $270.22. About 242,988 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 5,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 15,649 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 10,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 954,067 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 08/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Sends Letter to Wynn Resorts Hldrs Calling for Bd Change and Shareholder Engagement; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Sends Letter to Hldrs and Files Investor Presentation; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment to Settle Litigation; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SETTLES WITH UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR $464 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Exclusive: $WYNN’s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, fires back at the company’s chairman, accusing him of sharing “fiction” and asking again to meet with independent directors. (via @ContessaBrewer); 06/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn: Pleased ISS Recommends Wynn Resorts Holders ‘Withhold’ Votes From Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ISSUERS GOT ENOUGH CONSENTS TO AMEND INDENTURE; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: HAGENBUCH, MILLER RESIGNATIONS REPRESENT GOOD STEP; 09/03/2018 – Settlement Clears the Path for Wynn Resorts — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN ATTORNEY: WYNN RESORTS AGREED TO PROVIDE RECORDS

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 19.64 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru holds 0.04% or 722,303 shares. 7,000 are owned by Adams Natural Fund. Aldebaran Finance has 2,850 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Management has invested 0.26% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 832 were reported by Hwg Holdg L P. Weik owns 16,059 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 3,565 shares. Confluence Invest Ltd Co holds 1.64% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 444,204 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 95,817 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 4,280 shares. Stevens Lp has 4,483 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd has 41,625 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 201,924 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 901 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,500 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 238,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

