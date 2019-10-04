As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Valuation Rose, Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.11 Million; Intact Investment Management Raised Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 35,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357.19 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $259.79. About 589,080 shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.47 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 762,565 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COST-CUTTING A YEAR AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 40,000 shares to 300,900 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoplite Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 85,495 shares. Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty Ltd stated it has 6.3% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 2,325 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 3,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mader Shannon Wealth owns 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5,407 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 191 shares. Int Group holds 25,192 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 2,275 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,115 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 11,786 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns Lc reported 1,562 shares. 41,625 are owned by Stone Run Capital. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 46,938 shares. 9,298 were accumulated by Kingfisher Limited Company.