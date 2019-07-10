As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Valuation Rose, Bourgeon Capital Management Boosted by $402,000 Its Position; Wilkins Investment Counsel Holding in Walt Disney (DIS) Has Decreased by $360,750 as Valuation Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.94. About 337,016 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 5.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Co invested in 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% stake. France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,108 shares. Penn Management invested in 5,708 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De owns 450,162 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 4.27% stake. 180 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability has 7,098 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 44,722 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 8,931 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 5,214 shares. Diversified reported 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 9,243 were accumulated by Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Co.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 71,677 shares to 362,633 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) CEO Ward Nye on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Worker killed at Martin Marietta plant OSHA investigating death of employee, 24 – BizWest” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Multilevel Marketing Companies Make Their Money? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.12 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More good news for Marvel at the box office – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Universal Orlando Bets Big Again on Harry Potter – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.