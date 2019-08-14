As Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Share Price Rose, Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $343,000; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Value Declined, Park West Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $47.15 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 68.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 2.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.89 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 935,491 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 1,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 3,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 4,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $251.43. About 421,554 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 165,396 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Com. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Aqr Management Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 904,543 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 2.53 million shares or 5.17% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 11,459 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.45% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 240,471 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 102,813 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 1,479 shares. Lyon Street Cap Llc has 18,659 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 852,752 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 50,326 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 7.36 million shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Bb&T Corp reported 30,122 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 52,566 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $65.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 290,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,509 shares, and cut its stake in Gms Inc.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Oil Gas Expl & Prodtn Etf (XOP) by 12,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) by 165,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Technologies Inc.