As Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stock Value Rose, Chemical Bank Has Lowered Its Position by $799,250; As Gray Television (GTN) Market Valuation Declined, American Financial Group Has Raised Holding by $1.92 Million

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 788,670 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 2,363 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544,000, down from 5,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $267.27. About 499,576 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $27.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. 1,300 shares valued at $20,137 were bought by Howell Robin Robinson on Tuesday, August 13. 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Darsana Capital Lp owns 4.79% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 9.00M shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Loomis Sayles Lp has 0.03% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 822,753 shares. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 261,970 shares. Delphi Management Ma owns 61,473 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 535,021 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 13,264 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 0% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 6,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 30,893 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Inc Public Ltd Company reported 17,936 shares. Lord Abbett And Company Lc stated it has 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 126,292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brant Point Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13,856 shares to 29,621 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (IVOO) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79 million for 19.42 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 155,185 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company holds 1,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 15,625 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,562 were reported by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Electron Ptnrs Ltd holds 58,438 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 3,691 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 14,912 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Motco stated it has 650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 42 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Rockland Company owns 73,231 shares. Aristotle Capital Limited Company invested in 1.89 million shares or 2.43% of the stock. First American Bancshares reported 1,840 shares stake. 10,749 are held by Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated.

