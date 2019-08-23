As Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stock Value Rose, Advisors Asset Management Trimmed by $551,745 Its Stake; Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Synnex (SNX) Position as Share Value Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 20,234 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 22,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $255.11. About 298,330 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.31. About 204,294 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.54% or 463,631 shares. Northern holds 1.18 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 16,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 4,370 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt owns 5,018 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.62% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 8,233 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.04% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Citadel Advisors Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 631,238 shares. Natixis reported 0% stake. Delphi Ma owns 1.6% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 18,108 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Hl Limited Liability reported 4,435 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 383,075 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07 million for 7.54 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 564,984 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd has 0.11% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,825 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 26,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,132 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks has 0.11% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Penn Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.33% or 5,708 shares. Sg Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 47,012 shares. Amica Retiree Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 278 shares. Lipe & Dalton, New York-based fund reported 8,469 shares. State Street has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Carroll Associate has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Vanguard Inc reported 6.77M shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Com has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 253 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,730 shares.