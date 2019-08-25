As Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Share Price Rose, Petroleum & Resources Has Lowered by $341,700 Its Stake; Orinda Asset Management Has Raised Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding by $310,200

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 8,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 505,584 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 1.41M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 09/03/2018 Starwood Woos Israeli Investors With Debt on Aging U.S. Malls; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1,533 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Co invested 0.09% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 18,284 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.02% or 10,655 shares. Weik Management owns 16,464 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability accumulated 1,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 58,475 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 19,766 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8,304 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 2,274 shares.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Multilevel Marketing Companies Make Their Money? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 2,690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington-based Washington National Bank has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 58,335 are owned by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 8,860 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% or 164,111 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 43,766 shares. 179,146 are held by Voya Ltd Liability Co. 70,500 are held by Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 325,049 shares. Ameriprise reported 1.21 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Creative Planning owns 47,957 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).