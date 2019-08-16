As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Stock Rose, Hartline Investment Has Lowered Its Position; Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Price Rose While Allen Investment Management Has Decreased Position

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $96.66. About 1.22 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 38,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 357,801 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.44M, down from 396,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $516.22. About 238,910 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 1,821 shares to 6,017 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Svcs reported 1,545 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 1,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 474,778 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 29.59 million shares. Everence Cap reported 18,311 shares. State Street accumulated 23.06 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Jcic Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.34% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Destination Wealth Mngmt has 1,455 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 46,967 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cutler Inv Counsel Lc owns 82,480 shares. Tompkins Corp has invested 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 27,640 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 255,452 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.54% or 40,600 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 15,645 shares. 56,792 are owned by Cookson Peirce Company. Rudman Errol M holds 24.44% or 79,736 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk reported 36,838 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 27,060 shares. The Vermont-based Tru Co Of Vermont has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 5,883 shares. Barometer Mngmt stated it has 16,260 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Ghp has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 17 are owned by Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability. Old Dominion Mngmt invested in 500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has 912 shares. 530 are held by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3,664 shares to 121,951 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 41,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TransDigm Provides a Fresh Reminder of Why It’s a Top Aerospace Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TransDigm Third Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.