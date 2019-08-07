As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Stake; Seatown Holdings Increased T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 1.53M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 01/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Merging Sprint and T-Mobile Is a Terrible Idea; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Tightens 34 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 12,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 798,308 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.96M, up from 785,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 501,848 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

