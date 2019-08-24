As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Lifted by $1.19 Million Its Holding; Scout Investments Holding in Masimo (MASI) Has Cut by $29.01 Million

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 38.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 210,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 335,636 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.41M, down from 545,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $146.55. About 252,977 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company's stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.43M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 21,600 shares to 226,366 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 119,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,410 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors invested in 0.01% or 2,545 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs accumulated 0.01% or 972 shares. Montag A & Associate has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.18% or 987,166 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 250,472 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Capital Global reported 2.53 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The Illinois-based Rmb Limited Com has invested 0.25% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hengehold Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 5.34M shares.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft by 20,302 shares to 259,910 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 28,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc..