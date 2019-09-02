As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Share Price Rose, Private Trust Co Increased Stake by $366,048; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increased Its Total Systems Services (TSS) Holding by $560,025; Stock Price Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 811,721 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.99 million shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 296,367 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fund invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2,697 shares. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 549 shares. Burney Com owns 3,168 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Federated Pa reported 71,985 shares. Westpac reported 42,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt holds 0.09% or 64,675 shares. Texas Yale owns 8,240 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 105,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Ltd Com reported 4,174 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8,188 shares to 97,124 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,223 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings (RHHBY).

