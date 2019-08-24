As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shares Rose, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut by $54.41 Million Its Position; Saturna Capital Decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $361,978

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 585,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 7.16M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672.53 million, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.43M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 429,078 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.30M, down from 433,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 5.93M shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 5,000 shares to 407,085 shares, valued at $45.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.38 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.87 million shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $358.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.