As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Rose, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Raised Position by $31.32 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Harvest Management Trimmed Holding

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 336,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.54M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.25M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group owns 119,907 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 2.34M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Zacks Investment Management has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sit Investment Incorporated reported 27,355 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,703 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.1% stake. Raymond James Fincl Advisors owns 16,042 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 4 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3,500 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 2,418 shares. 225,000 are held by Manikay Partners Llc. Price Michael F invested in 0.36% or 16,000 shares. 505,409 were reported by Falcon Edge Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,230 shares. The Florida-based Cypress Capital Gp has invested 0.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1,878 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability Company. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 57,202 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability Com holds 223,465 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 20,531 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 2,800 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). National Pension Ser has invested 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Boston Partners invested in 1.45 million shares. Cls Invs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 3,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).