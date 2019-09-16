As Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Ranger Investment Management LP Trimmed Position in Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) by $9.31 Million

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 3,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 160,966 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06M, down from 164,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.20M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 133,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 273,695 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25 million, down from 406,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mercury Systemsinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 243,762 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.31 million for 61.54 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Mercury Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRCY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mercury Systems Recognized Among Massachusetts’ Fastest Growing Public Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Mercury Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MRCY) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 40,375 shares to 115,290 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc. by 58,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 10,021 shares. 102,413 were reported by Prudential Finance. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 1.76 million shares. 89,190 were reported by Calamos Advisors Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,265 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 10,305 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.25% or 1.49 million shares. Advisory Service Networks Lc reported 145 shares stake. Pinnacle Financial Prns owns 3,024 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 8,531 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 106,760 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Mutual Of America Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Susan Potter Joins Mercer as Chief Commercial Officer, US & Canada – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,295 shares to 208,616 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 16,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).