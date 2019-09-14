As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com Us$1.00 (MMC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position; Price Michael F Has Cut Its Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by $2.91 Million as Shares Rose

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.62. About 110,120 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 03/04/2018 – Old MacDonald Has a Cow at the California State Fair Kaiser Permanente Farm; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Outlook Remains Unchanged; 04/05/2018 – Successful Kaiser Permanente Opioid Management Leverages Physician Leadership, Customized EMR and Prevention; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Healthcare Leader Kaiser Permanente Joins U.S. Mayors And CEOs To Call For Increased Federal Funding For Affordable Housing; 23/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (MMC) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 20,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 421,086 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.00 million, down from 441,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.10 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) by 32,341 shares to 516,551 shares, valued at $130.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co Com Us$0.50 by 23,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,760 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer and HLTH Unveil Employer Program for HLTH 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ORX Joins Forces With Oliver Wyman to Revamp Operational Risk Taxonomy – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston has 1.52 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns reported 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 2,542 were reported by Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Il. Smith Asset Management Group LP reported 70 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 58,241 shares. Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.01% or 410 shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 12,466 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 7,664 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.45% or 32.31 million shares. First Personal Fin Services has 1,228 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pub Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 66,752 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 198,736 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company reported 387,753 shares.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $351.67 million for 36.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold KALU shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 70 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And stated it has 87,447 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 44,975 shares. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Signaturefd Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 14 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 48,409 shares. First Mercantile Communication holds 1,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 84,400 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 0.04% or 9,921 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 15,181 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 4,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 174,087 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 2,556 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kaiser Aluminum Appoints Courtney R.B. Lynn Vice President and Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 7,000 shares to 80,100 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).