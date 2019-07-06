As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Vident Investment Advisory Has Trimmed Its Stake by $431,930; Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Lowered Holding by $2.22 Million

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 42,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 57,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 272,316 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 4,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 11,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.15 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Three Key Leaders to its Global M&A Business Transformation Team – Business Wire” on March 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MMC Acquisition Receives JLT Shareholder Approval – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer’s Haig Nalbantian Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Agency to Acquire Bouchard Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 69,601 shares to 166,505 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Multi (BIT) by 51,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,882 are owned by Norinchukin Bancorp The. Rhumbline Advisers reported 987,166 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Nuwave Mngmt Lc reported 78 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.68% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 46,967 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Northern Tru stated it has 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ing Groep Nv owns 0.15% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 75,231 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability owns 67,541 shares. 236,357 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Com. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 322,535 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,996 shares. Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 103,932 shares.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50M for 22.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott also sold $8.09 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Services Automobile Association reported 87,677 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 18,005 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 16,202 were accumulated by Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership. New York-based Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.25% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Whittier Tru Company has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 85,844 shares. Bailard Inc holds 9,900 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Goldman Sachs owns 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 1.05 million shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Company has 0.03% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 3.07M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 61,741 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). American Century Companies holds 0% or 80,609 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/26/2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting BPOP Put And Call Options For December 2020 – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bet on 6 Impressive Stocks With Remarkable Net Profit Margin – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “BPOP Will Follow the Market Back Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $494,512 activity. $278,000 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was sold by SEPULVEDA ELI.