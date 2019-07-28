As Marsh & Mclennan Company (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tradition Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; New England Research & Management Increased Its Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $935,150 as Stock Price Declined

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 241.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 28/05/2018 – POLISH INTEREST-RATES LEVEL IS OPTIMAL: MPC’S MEMBER LON ON PAP; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: SAYS RISKS TO INFLATION OUTLOOK HAVE SUBSIDED SOMEWHAT SINCE PREVIOUS MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (MMC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 6,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,327 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 68,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott had sold 11,245 shares worth $1.02 million on Monday, February 4.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,840 shares to 13,805 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 32,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 958 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howland Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 8,771 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 322,535 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Park Natl Oh holds 0.01% or 2,559 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ing Groep Nv holds 75,231 shares. Atria Invs Lc stated it has 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 29,530 shares. Forbes J M And Llp reported 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 72,764 are owned by Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of The West stated it has 2,695 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Com holds 7,708 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,023 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Company holds 0.04% or 3,068 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares to 6,750 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 4,058 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 33,167 are held by Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability. Moody Bancorp Division holds 0.11% or 66,683 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr Llc holds 20 shares. Profund Advsr Limited owns 24,907 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 188,336 shares. Stanley invested in 15,142 shares. Moreover, Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 79 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 24,487 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 3,400 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).