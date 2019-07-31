As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Share Value Rose, Private Trust Co Has Raised by $366,048 Its Stake; Mufg Americas Holdings Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) Has Increased by $1.01 Million as Shares Declined

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 21.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 34,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,474 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 164,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 17.78M shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $100.45. About 2.36M shares traded or 31.70% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilkins Counsel reported 10,000 shares. New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hanson Mcclain holds 163 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.51% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1,222 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 47 shares. Tompkins Corporation has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,163 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.40M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 317,082 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 364,391 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% or 214 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp accumulated 36,951 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.46% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares to 214,340 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth stated it has 1,571 shares. Estabrook accumulated 1,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tiverton Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.18% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Prospector Prtn invested in 84,200 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Palisade Asset Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Manufacturers Life Com The has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.27M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Brown Advisory Incorporated has 274,260 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cna Fincl stated it has 99,076 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% or 383,041 shares. Beutel Goodman Comm Limited reported 3.67 million shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 238,000 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 77,569 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,860 shares to 717,555 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).