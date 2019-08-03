As Marsh & Mclennan Companies Incor (MMC) Share Value Rose, Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake; Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Stock Price Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Stake by $312,984

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Incor (MMC) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 503,551 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, down from 512,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Incor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 2.42 million shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 122,866 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 115,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 15.53 million shares traded or 68.34% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/04/2018 – Telstra Target Price Cut 12% to A$3/Share by Morgan Stanley; 03/04/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Morgan Stanley fires star financial adviser, accused of harassment, stalking, abuse. Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Morgan Freeman had affair with step-granddaughter: alleged murderer; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITALIAN YIELD OVER 2.4PCT WOULD PUT BANKS’ NON-CARRY ADJUSTED PROFIT/LOSS INTO RED; 21/03/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: BREAKING: #SchoolClosing @CohoesSchools closing M.S. and Abram Lansing Ele. at noon due to power outage; 13/03/2018 – MUFJ MORGAN STANLEY TO FIRE GLEN WOOD OVER HARASSMENT CLAIM; 09/04/2018 – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN UNITS TO MORGAN STANLEY; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 09/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 380

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,697 shares to 714,235 shares, valued at $135.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 90,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invs owns 784,392 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 103,932 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.05% or 8,970 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 26,028 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 42,400 are owned by Andra Ap. Moreover, Majedie Asset has 0.5% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 75,254 shares. 3,122 are held by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management. Cv Starr & Communication Trust reported 60,000 shares. Etrade Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 55,878 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 6,291 shares. 1,237 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Investments.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,983 are owned by Duncker Streett &. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Buckingham Mgmt Inc invested 0.96% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability has 47,844 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 22,000 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 13,833 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 848,381 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Legal General Gp Public Limited Co owns 7.74M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 37,425 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Orca Inv Limited Com holds 0.57% or 11,782 shares. Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 19,424 shares. 1,233 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Burney has 20,184 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc owns 115,900 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.