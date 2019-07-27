As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Rose, Investec Asset Management North America Has Raised Position by $9.91 Million; Merck & Co (MRK) Shares Declined While Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 79.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 106,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,510 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.68M, up from 134,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,721 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 billion, down from 48,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 27/03/2018 – MERCK RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott also sold $1.02M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests reported 784,392 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Inc has 3,140 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 5,200 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 166,826 shares. Citadel Llc holds 0.1% or 2.14 million shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Howe Rusling reported 47 shares. State Street reported 23.06 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.1% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.99M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 19,017 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 322,535 shares. First Personal Serv owns 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,030 shares. Nippon Life Ins holds 10.86% or 5.25M shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 29,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 101,125 shares to 328,702 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 68,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,989 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Bancorp & has invested 1.72% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Franklin Street Nc reported 0.22% stake. Iowa National Bank reported 47,189 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 250,540 shares. Ims Cap Management holds 10,943 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Lc reported 4,605 shares. Huber Cap Management Llc invested in 163,800 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Ghp Inc stated it has 43,390 shares. Paradigm Capital Mgmt invested in 18,000 shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd accumulated 11,909 shares. Guardian Cap Lp owns 6,728 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Beddow Capital Mgmt Inc holds 58,336 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 19.08M shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.78% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Family Management reported 1.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,220 shares to 2,433 shares, valued at $270.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).