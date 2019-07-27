As Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Upped Position by $4.71 Million; Marvin & Palmer Associates Holds Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 188.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 50,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 26,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Marsh Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,724 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 52,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Raises Estimates For Texas Instruments After Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30M and $128.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,965 shares to 77,543 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $25.88 million activity. Shares for $922,762 were sold by XIE BING. Shares for $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. CARP DANIEL A had sold 14,749 shares worth $1.53M on Friday, February 8. The insider ANDERSKOUV NIELS sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34M. $3.37M worth of stock was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. $936,455 worth of stock was sold by Flessner Kyle M on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 12,256 shares. Tdam Usa holds 125,732 shares. Covington reported 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cap Advsr Inc Ok holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,604 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc invested in 19,872 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.42% or 375,521 shares in its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 22,493 shares. Mercer Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 500 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 104,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 52,335 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 698,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cumberland Partners has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). D E Shaw invested in 54,419 shares. Stearns Gru holds 7,700 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 38,617 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares with value of $1.02M were sold by McDonald Scott.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Urges Lawmakers to Reauthorize Terrorism Risk Insurance Program During U.S. Senate Hearing – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MMC Acquisition Receives JLT Shareholder Approval – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.