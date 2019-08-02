As Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Northrop Grumman (NOC) Market Value Rose While American International Group Has Cut Holding

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 5,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 139,726 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12M, down from 145,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Marsh Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $98.61. About 1.91 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 1,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 57,133 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, down from 58,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $345.02. About 650,825 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 18.20 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 769 shares to 32,206 shares, valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 43,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.08% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 0.02% or 39,879 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Company accumulated 986 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 301,225 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.14% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Ltd Company has 0.57% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Stevens Management L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,546 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd stated it has 9,998 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.05% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has 0.26% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 95 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Company has 0.15% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 21,132 shares. Dupont Management holds 3,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Management has invested 1.25% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott also sold $8.09M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel has 174,730 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 6,786 shares. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.56% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 142,471 are held by Guggenheim Lc. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 2,695 are held by Savings Bank Of The West. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 56 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 357,386 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 322,535 shares. North Star Investment Management reported 50 shares stake. Moors & Cabot Inc has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Scotia owns 25,847 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 4,200 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 0.08% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0.11% or 69,351 shares.

