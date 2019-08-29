As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose, Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Holding; Mariner Wealth Advisors Decreased Position in Intuit (INTU) by $586,467

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 12,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.55 million, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.74. About 850,365 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc analyzed 2,247 shares as the company's stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 11,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $72.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $281.94. About 1.22 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 7,739 shares to 322,535 shares, valued at $30.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 303,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset reported 0.04% stake. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 38,239 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Swiss Bancorporation reported 912,273 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 468 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.05% or 21,621 shares. Cibc World Mkts invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 13,996 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital reported 6,203 shares stake. Kornitzer Management Ks reported 0.62% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Richard Bernstein has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Amer Money Ltd Llc has 1.81% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Blair William And Il stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sit Investment Associate stated it has 0.41% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp has 46,812 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.12% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 474,778 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or has invested 0.15% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Howland Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.07% or 8,771 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc reported 2,150 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1.79 million shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 13,983 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.43% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 164,556 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Brinker accumulated 84,055 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.08% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Citigroup Inc reported 235,706 shares. Lafayette Investments invested 0.97% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hightower Ltd Liability holds 236,357 shares.