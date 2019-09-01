As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stock Value Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Boosted Its Stake by $1.19 Million; M & T Bank Corp. (MTB) Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.99 million shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp. (MTB) by 38.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 56,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 89,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06M, down from 145,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $146.21. About 631,154 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Noninterest Income $459M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray reported 1.61% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Perkins Coie owns 513 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,217 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,414 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited accumulated 2,777 shares. Asset Management reported 175,738 shares. Tdam Usa reported 13,983 shares. Rampart Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 28,952 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,792 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Webster Natl Bank N A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Colrain Limited Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,097 shares to 184,071 shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc. by 87,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,959 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.62 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $477.50M for 10.10 P/E if the $3.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.38% EPS growth.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,059 shares to 19,871 shares, valued at $35.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC).

