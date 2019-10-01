As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shares Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Increased Stake by $35.86 Million; Insperity Com (NSP) Holder Logan Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $323,056 as Market Valuation Declined

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 362,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.02M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $99.86. About 187,888 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NSP) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 67,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, up from 65,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Insperity Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 24,780 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Holding Ltd Llc accumulated 7,738 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 3,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa owns 13,668 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 52,753 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 3.87M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 157,928 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 2.11 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Franklin Res invested in 0.01% or 191,386 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Wallace Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.36 million shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 985,280 shares stake. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.01% or 860 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 7,664 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 487,329 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $592.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 286,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,010 shares to 113,970 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 10,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,422 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 5,817 shares. First Personal Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.07% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 454,444 shares. M&T Comml Bank reported 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). First Citizens Bancshares Communications invested in 0.07% or 4,860 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 231,581 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,220 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 7,246 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 18,068 shares. Dana Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.88% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Profit Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.61% or 29,039 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 494,246 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

