As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stock Value Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Holding; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut Position in Diageo Plc (DEO) as Valuation Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $166.27. About 336,113 shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 930,724 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 34,774 shares to 64,526 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,941 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Webster Bank N A holds 0.01% or 860 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 77,879 shares. 78 are owned by Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Com. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 1.25% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Farmers And Merchants holds 1,237 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,561 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 0.16% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Kdi Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 92,254 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.14% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc reported 0.33% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Capital Invsts has 19.25M shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv reported 49,737 shares stake. Serv Corporation holds 0.01% or 566 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory reported 6,712 shares stake.