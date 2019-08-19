As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Share Price Rose, Cleararc Capital Has Raised by $336,846 Its Position; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Boosted Its Sysco (SYY) Position by $1.25 Million as Share Price Declined

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 12,266 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 8,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $98.37. About 67,565 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 19,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 798,233 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, up from 779,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 152,619 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 72,977 shares stake. Crawford Counsel Inc reported 4,804 shares stake. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney accumulated 9,600 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Scott & Selber Incorporated owns 14,572 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 9,337 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beacon Grp stated it has 5,171 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co owns 55,154 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D accumulated 17,806 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.25% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 35,685 shares. Hrt Financial Llc holds 1.34% or 129,776 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP accumulated 1,960 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.09% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Strategy Asset Managers holds 36,810 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 11,462 shares to 72,911 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 189,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Fund (TIP).