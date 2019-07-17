As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Share Value Rose, Mackay Shields Has Raised by $323,733 Its Holding; Catalent (CTLT) Stock Price Rose While Daruma Capital Management Has Lifted by $629,920 Its Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 3,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 89,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.32. About 997,528 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 15,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 96,886 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 81,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 467,209 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 372,604 shares to 649,585 shares, valued at $27.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 770,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 163,320 shares to 69,307 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 46,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,896 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. $8.09M worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares were sold by Gilbert E Scott.

