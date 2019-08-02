As Marsh & Mclennan Company (MMC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cornerstone Investment Partners Trimmed Stake; Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Its Stake in Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) by $1.90 Million as Valuation Rose

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 14,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 47,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 62,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (MMC) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 78,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 611,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.43M, down from 689,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.36 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.22% or 11.65 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 12,585 shares. Garde Cap Inc invested in 0.43% or 19,410 shares. Regions accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). New York-based M&T Commercial Bank Corp has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 25,241 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd holds 0.06% or 8,523 shares. Petrus Trust Comm Lta reported 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 37,653 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Moreover, Barometer Capital Inc has 0.06% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 53 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares with value of $1.02M were sold by McDonald Scott.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6,416 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $83.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 21,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

