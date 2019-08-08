As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Rmb Capital Management Upped Stake; Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Aaon (AAON) Holding by $9.79 Million

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12M, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 84,562 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 15,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 103,294 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 87,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 950,606 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,361 are held by Invesco Limited. Chatham Grp Inc reported 43,635 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 0.02% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 10,219 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 28,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 20,593 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Ls Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 1,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Wasatch owns 0.84% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 1.68 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,948 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0.04% or 449,803 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) or 159 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,524 shares. Victory Capital owns 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 7,866 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 32,386 shares to 35,248 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,349 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,375 shares to 115,665 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 62,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,386 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 1.49M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 166,826 shares stake. Thematic Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 144,510 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 8,064 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 7.33M shares. 42,041 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.11% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,792 shares. Essex Investment Management Lc holds 0.29% or 20,845 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co stated it has 836,949 shares. Dubuque National Bank Tru Co owns 94 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 200,730 are held by Amer International Grp. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Ltd Company owns 178,222 shares. Bryn Mawr has 0.02% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com holds 24,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.