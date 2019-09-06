As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bessemer Group Has Boosted Its Stake; Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $1.55 Million; Market Value Declined

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 507.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 64,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 77,113 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 12,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 178,665 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 13,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16,000, down from 13,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 189,880 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 200,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,496 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 470,760 shares or 1.54% of the stock. 13,983 are held by Tdam Usa. Northern invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Franklin has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 151,125 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 1.01% or 503,551 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 406 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt stated it has 6,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc holds 1.59% or 88,898 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs stated it has 972 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,031 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 25,847 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Com holds 2,749 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications reported 20,591 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 13,900 shares. Kdi Capital Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 92,254 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $427.99 million for 5.14 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 17,161 shares to 24,193 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 521,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 3,798 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 370 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 24 shares. James Invest Rech has invested 0.95% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Riverhead Cap Ltd Com owns 19,306 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). The California-based Nicholas Investment Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Personal Financial stated it has 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 414,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc owns 8,695 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Graybill Bartz Associate invested 2.63% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zacks Inv Management has 10,996 shares.