As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Share Value Rose, Hartline Investment Lowered Its Position by $1.02 Million; Bp Wealth Management Holding in Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prod. & Chemical (APD) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 110,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, up from 105,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prod. & Chemical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 851,542 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp has 0.31% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Farmers & Merchants Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,237 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Co holds 49,976 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 38,404 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Limited Co. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv invested in 3,200 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has 2,532 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia owns 56,043 shares. Boston Prtn stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Arrowstreet LP owns 22,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Colrain Cap accumulated 2,500 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 2,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 102,620 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1.00M are held by Alleghany De.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 128,319 shares to 176,482 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,025 shares to 115,740 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 1,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,986 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation stated it has 0.51% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,071 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 95,029 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Texas-based Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Inc has invested 1.84% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Great Lakes Llc has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 411,907 shares. Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. 262,932 are owned by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co. Charter Trust Com holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 20,571 shares. Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2,065 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com holds 20,095 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.