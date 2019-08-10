As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Valuation Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder King Wealth Management Group Raised Stake by $709,422

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,105 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 618,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, down from 622,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 673,595 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Combined power of Experian and Oliver Wyman leads to more seamless compliance with current expected credit loss standards – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Announces Tamara Ingram to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 115,225 shares. Moreover, Bainco has 1.81% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 118,796 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 1,230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust Company owns 730,127 shares. Cap Rech Global Invsts holds 0.08% or 2.53M shares. Sound Shore Mngmt Inc Ct holds 1.49 million shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Capital Interest Sarl accumulated 0.83% or 70,650 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 0% or 1,878 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3,600 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.36% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cambridge Tru accumulated 0.02% or 2,958 shares. 501,641 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. 349,540 were reported by Schroder Inv Management Gp. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,950 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 18,455 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 170,500 shares to 834,716 shares, valued at $60.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 775 were reported by Anchor Advsr Ltd. Waters Parkerson And Communication Llc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Star Inv Management Corp holds 7,947 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,063 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Orleans Cap La accumulated 2.19% or 7,500 shares. Fernwood Investment Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 675 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 17,997 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Com owns 86,401 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt owns 5,512 shares. Natixis accumulated 695,462 shares. Rowland And Com Inv Counsel Adv reported 1,572 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grace & White Incorporated Ny accumulated 2.78% or 30,750 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv has invested 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.