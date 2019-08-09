As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Share Price Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Its Position; Block H & R (HRB) Shares Rose While Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 17,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 240,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, down from 257,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.66. About 1.22M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC)

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 52.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 13,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 12,410 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 26,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 2.40M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 24/04/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC – EXPECT TO DELIVER REVENUE GROWTH AND MARGINS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 351,722 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.02% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 2.25M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 10,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp owns 9,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management reported 14,694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,000 were accumulated by S&Co Incorporated. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 148,407 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 18,268 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.02% or 898,827 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 410,360 shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares to 89,060 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Eafe Index Ishares (EFA).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 3,595 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).