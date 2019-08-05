As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hartline Investment Has Lowered by $1.02 Million Its Stake; Bb&T (BBT) Stake Upped by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 10,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 137,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 126,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 4.38 million shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.73. About 2.34M shares traded or 27.28% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 709 shares to 10,593 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 1,456 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charter Trust Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 55,937 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp has 0.18% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 2,220 are owned by Fosun International Ltd. Toth Fincl Advisory has 23 shares. Comml Bank Of The West stated it has 2,695 shares. 75,231 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.26% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd owns 1,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.03% or 5,200 shares. Hightower Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Wafra accumulated 174,507 shares. Park National Oh invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). D E Shaw & has 41,327 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

