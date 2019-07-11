As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com Us$1.00 (MMC) Stock Rose, Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake; Barr E S & Co Boosted Its Moody’s (MCO) Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (MMC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 441,875 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49 million, down from 451,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $101.84. About 234,849 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 30,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.04M, up from 151,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $202.58. About 104,894 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Rating To Selinsgrove Area School District, Pa’s General Obligation Bonds, Series Of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Avolon’s Extended And Repriced Term Loan B; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES IN MI POWER TO A3, OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 02, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Turkish Bond Yields Rise on Moody’s Downgrade — Market Talk; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Saranac Clo Iii Limited; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Bt’s And Ee’s Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 On Pulaski Community School District, Wi’s Go Bonds; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ditech’s Servicer Quality Assessments And Assigns The Company A Prime Assessment; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class Of Fremf 2010-K7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 972,380 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 1,616 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 66,278 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 342,809 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management invested 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 33,147 shares. Rampart Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1,508 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 199 shares. Howland Capital Management Lc holds 0.1% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 7,000 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 55,107 shares. 85,574 were reported by Assetmark Incorporated.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamco Invs Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 202,306 shares to 256,564 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,970 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 8,540 shares to 39,450 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc Com Us$0.001 (NYSE:CRM) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 2,777 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 972 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 120,592 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 306,073 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Girard Prns stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 46 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 4,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 7.33M shares. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 61,850 shares. Insur Tx stated it has 203,360 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 9,071 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Commerce The accumulated 1.49 million shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 3,017 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc has invested 0.15% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.49 million for 22.14 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. 89,789 shares valued at $8.09M were sold by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.