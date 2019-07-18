As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stock Price Rose, Private Trust Co Increased Stake; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Shareholder Vulcan Value Partners Cut by $47.65 Million Its Stake

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 858,244 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 305,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488.39M, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $180.42. About 3.63 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 28/05/2018 – INDIA SWARAJ SAYS REVOKING H1B VISA WILL HURT U.S. ECONOMY; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) by 10,905 shares to 28,117 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 4,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,102 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott sold $8.09 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 162,268 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division owns 197,471 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Lc invested in 0.08% or 13,616 shares. Renaissance Technology accumulated 283,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.3% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Scotia Cap accumulated 25,847 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 3,026 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated reported 75 shares stake. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.04% or 115,270 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Oppenheimer Company has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cleararc Capital has 12,266 shares. Cambridge Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88M shares to 7.96M shares, valued at $429.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,908 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc..