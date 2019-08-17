As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Its Stake; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Lowered Holding

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.50 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 101,844 shares to 73,345 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp. (NYSE:KT) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,784 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.06% or 6,180 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 157,208 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Whittier Trust holds 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 13,191 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt reported 0.45% stake. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 78 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc accumulated 982,742 shares. Schroder Invest Grp holds 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 349,540 shares. Moreover, Markel has 0.96% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 236,357 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Com. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 5,631 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Limited holds 0.08% or 13,616 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 71 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability accumulated 136,727 shares or 0.97% of the stock.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 502,051 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.61% or 227,160 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 50,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins, Japan-based fund reported 27,214 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 1.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.4% or 14,810 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 1.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Goodwin Daniel L owns 1,000 shares. 27,377 were reported by Reliance Com Of Delaware. Ancora Advisors Ltd invested in 71,679 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc accumulated 3,712 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.