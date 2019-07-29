As Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Stock Value Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Raised Its Stake; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rose, Harvest Management Lowered Its Stake

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 4,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 443,308 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.63 million, up from 438,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.37 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 6.97M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 251,016 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1,000 are owned by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corporation Mi. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp accumulated 5,000 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charter Trust Communications holds 0.03% or 1,390 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 148,373 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advsr Lc has 0.38% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). American Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 0.5% or 4,935 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 9,250 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 90,618 shares. Omni Prns Llp owns 673,841 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,353 shares to 136,557 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 136,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,480 shares, and cut its stake in Skf Ab (SKFRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 1.40M shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 2,276 shares stake. Ameriprise accumulated 4.98 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 18,455 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 46,967 shares. Fosun International, Hong Kong-based fund reported 2,220 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 127,034 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn owns 54 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 5,111 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.15% or 75,231 shares. Boston Research Mgmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 2,620 shares. Ckw Financial has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 1,900 shares. Ajo LP owns 31,499 shares. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 241,510 shares or 2.14% of the stock.