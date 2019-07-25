As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Share Price Rose, Hartline Investment Cut Its Stake by $1.02 Million; As Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Valuation Rose, Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Holding

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $101.87. About 703,448 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 46,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.59M, down from 406,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $92.02. About 1.37 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ISSUES EMAILED STATEMENT ON CONTRACT WITH COHEN’S FIRM; 11/05/2018 – Democratic senator opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 27/03/2018 – Pharma Mfg: GSK buys joint consumer health stake from Novartis for $13 billion; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 16/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:Z) by 37,559 shares to 166,333 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 1,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.10 million activity. $8.09 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was sold by Gilbert E Scott on Monday, February 4.