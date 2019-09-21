As Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Shares Rose, Sound Shore Management Lowered Position by $34.28 Million; As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Market Value Declined, Holder Tremblant Capital Group Lowered Holding by $304,032

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 3,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 151,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, down from 154,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $108.23. About 726,733 shares traded or 83.08% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations inks $5.1bn deal for luxury timeshare operator

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 346,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.19 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $100.9. About 3.22M shares traded or 104.07% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 04/04/2018 – INSURANCE FIRM MARSH SERVICES LTD SAYS HAS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP OF 42.5 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP OF 60.2 PCT; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 189 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,229 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 3,934 shares. Moreover, Stifel Finance Corp has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 7,019 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited stated it has 2,019 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 12,988 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 8,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 508,088 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 22 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 220,018 shares. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,952 shares. 9,620 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.54M for 13.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.57M shares to 8.93 million shares, valued at $64.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 203,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 36.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 943,563 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Opus Cap Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,585 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Qci Asset Management New York stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 235,659 shares. Tennessee-based Reliant Investment Lc has invested 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 18,691 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1,247 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,008 shares. Atlanta L L C accumulated 821,536 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 970,452 shares. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 1.51% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

