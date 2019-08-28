As Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) Share Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Has Boosted Stake by $414,501; As Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Share Price Rose, Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Upped Stake

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (MMC) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 94,799 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 90,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mc Lennan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 1.51M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 1.65M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares to 101,697 shares, valued at $23.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN).

