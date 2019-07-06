As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com Us$1.00 (MMC) Stock Value Rose, Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $869,550; As Disney Walt (DIS) Stock Rose, Wendell David Associates Has Increased Its Position by $600,177

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 5,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,787 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 61,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (MMC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 9,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 441,875 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.49M, down from 451,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.15 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50 million for 22.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. Gilbert E Scott had sold 89,789 shares worth $8.09 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 14 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 10,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Bainco Int Investors accumulated 118,796 shares. 1.67 million were reported by Findlay Park Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 297 shares. Prio Wealth Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,900 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70 shares. Bp Public Ltd owns 55,000 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability reported 14,947 shares. Oppenheimer Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,509 shares. 19,722 are held by Daiwa Group. Barclays Pcl owns 569,611 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested in 0.03% or 44,099 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 210,399 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stephanie Penner Named Mercer’s Tri-State Office Leader – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer Launches Multi-language Internationally Focused Digital Publication for Global HR and Finance Executives – Business Wire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh and Evident to Launch Blockchain Solution for Sharing Economy – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on January 31 to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson Com Us$1 (NYSE:BDX) by 3,457 shares to 484,210 shares, valued at $120.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 48,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 788,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.