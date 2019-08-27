As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Market Value Rose, Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Value Rose, Ghp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 580,537 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.51 million, down from 599,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 1.09 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 136,793 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 206,680 shares in its portfolio. Michael Susan Dell Foundation accumulated 64,279 shares. Sol Cap Management reported 3,900 shares stake. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Llc has 164,556 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs holds 0.17% or 8,816 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation has 0.18% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bb&T Corp reported 174,363 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Howe And Rusling reported 47 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2.17M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Artemis Investment Llp invested in 385,998 shares. 2,958 are held by Cambridge Tru. 38,306 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Serv.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares to 331,503 shares, valued at $24.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 375,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Completes Acquisition of Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 42,131 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 31,197 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 5,314 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 845 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Elm Ltd Liability reported 5,300 shares. Ghp Advisors accumulated 5,619 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). 25,827 are held by Aqr Management Limited Com. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.61M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Natixis holds 22,639 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Bank Division accumulated 100 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 15,552 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,666 shares to 40,095 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 11,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).